Nation Thousands of overseas Vietnamese return home to shun coronavirus pandemic The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,18:19 (GMT+7) Thousands of overseas Vietnamese return home to shun coronavirus pandemicThe Saigon Times Daily Travelers wear face masks at a local airport. Thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home due to the coronavirus pandemic today, March 18 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – As many as 1,095 passengers on flights from Europe returned to Vietnam today, March 18, including 999 Vietnamese nationals and 96 foreigners, while over 5,700 others will also fly back to Vietnam from Southeast Asian countries. Of the 96 foreigners, none were traveling from the Schengen zone or the United Kingdom. Among the 999 Vietnamese citizens, 325 were returning from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus, while the remainder did not depart from virus-affected areas. Of the total 78 flights carrying back over 5,700 passengers from Southeast Asian nations to Vietnam, Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport is expected to receive 22 flights with 1,620 passengers on board, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. Danang City will see seven flights with 324 passengers on board, while Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa Province and Lam Dong-based Lien… Read full this story
- Palo Alto Woman, Daughter Return Home After Coronavirus Airlift, 14-Day Quarantine
- Nelson man quits job in China, plans to return home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Vietnamese returning from China elude quarantine
- Health chief warns Australia is facing a coronavirus 'pandemic' - but the government tells people NOT to wear masks
- Indian crew on cruise ship quarantined off Japan long to return home
- COVID-19: 35 engineers return home from quarantine
- Cardi B and Offset swing by the Diamond District as they return home to New York City after NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago
- Overseas Vietnamese Martin Lo dreams of national team glory
- Overseas Vietnamese Martin Lò dreams of national team glory
- Millions to be told 'stay at home' if coronavirus spreads: ANYONE with flu-like symptoms could be told to stay off work for a fortnight under dramatic new plans – as SIXTH Briton is infected after Alps trip
Thousands of overseas Vietnamese return home to shun coronavirus pandemic have 325 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.