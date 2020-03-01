|
|The “sluggishness” virus is more worrying
|
|Sunday, Mar 1, 2020,15:40 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Highly-contagious pig virus ‘poses deadly threat’ to humans – as scientists warn it could jump species
- Job creation to continue over next 24 months despite sluggish growth in Northern Ireland
- Richard Bacon placed in medically induced coma after being struck down by a mystery virus
- Richard Bacon put in coma by docs after being struck down by mystery virus
- Is Richard Bacon ill, why was he placed in a coma, what is the mystery virus and does he have pneumonia?
- Gaz Beadle reveals both he and girlfriend Emma McVey caught son’s ‘brutal’ virus and have been violently sick in hospital
- Bird flu hot spot: Scientists track virus in huge migration
- Researchers fear deadly new pig virus could spread to humans
- Gene-edited pigs resistant to ‘costly’ virus
- Second deadly dog virus sweeping the country