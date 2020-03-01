The “sluggishness” virus is more worrying

By Ngoc Khanh

Foreign travellers in HCMC. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism estimated that the whole tourism sector, including accommodation, catering and travel, will suffer a loss of up to US$5.9-7.7 billion – PHOTO: THANH HOA

The Covid-19 will slow down Vietnam’s economic growth, so the demand for investment credits is likely to be lower than that in 2019. To revamp growth, easing the fiscal policy to boost investment in infrastructure is a feasible solution, but it is hindered by the “sluggishness” virus.

Data in 2019 show that China accounts for 15.7% of Vietnam’s exports, 29.8% of her imports and 32.2% of international visitors to the country. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, flights between Vietnam and China are suspended and border trade is also halted. Many economic experts think that Vietnam’s economy will suffer a strong negative impact.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the General Statistics Office have made preliminary estimates of the damages for the economy this year.

The first damage is a fall in international visitors, especially Chinese tourists. The number of Chinese tourists is forecast to plunge 90-100% in February and March, and 30% in the entire year. The number of tourists from countries other than China in February and March is also projected to fall 50-60% from the same period last year. Therefore, the tourism sector’s target of attracting 20.5 million international tourists in 2020 will almost certainly be unachievable. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism estimated that the whole tourism sector, including accommodation, catering and travel, will suffer a loss of up to US$5.9-7.7 billion.

Trade between Vietnam and China is also forecast to fall 8-10% from 2019. Apart from the disruption of cargo traffic at border gates, many enterprises in Vietnam, both domestic and foreign-invested businesses, rely on materials from China. Therefore, their production chains are suffering from a shortage of materials. Even big enterprises like LG, Samsung and Formosa will also be affected to different extents.

Besides the impact on the production of enterprises, the fall in trade activities will also affect the budget revenue. The General Statistics Office estimated the budget revenue loss this year at VND20-40 trillion, down by 1.3%-2.6% against the initial estimate by the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has projected that the economic growth target of 6.8% for 2020 will hardly be achievable. The ministry estimated the growth this year at between 6.09% and 6.27%.

Low credit growth

Vietnam’s economy depends heavily on banks’ credits. Therefore, the ratio of credit against the gross domestic product (GDP) of Vietnam is always among the top in Asia and the world. As a breakdown, 79.3% of credits is channeled into production and business, while only 20.7% is for people’s living demand. Therefore, the slow growth of economic activities will have a direct impact on the credit demand this year.

Figures show that credit growth in 2019 was 13.7%, lower against 13.9% in 2018. It’s hard to have an accurate forecast for credit growth this year, as it depends heavily on developments of the Covid-19 outbreak. Based on the two growth scenarios of 6.09% and 6.27% of the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the assumption that this year’s ratio of credit against GDP should be the same as the ratio of 136% in 2019, credit growth in 2020 is projected at around 10.1%-11.1%. This figure is seen as the same as the credit growth in 2011 when the Government embarked on economic restructuring along with the banking sector reform.

Current developments in the inter-bank market show ample liquidity in the banking system. Though the State Bank of Vietnam has continuously withdrawn money from the economy through the issuance of treasury notes with a term of up to 91 days, the inter-bank interest rate has relentlessly fallen. Many banks have drastically cut the deposit rates against the rates before the Lunar New Year. The six-month deposit rate is now around 6.8%-7.3% per annum, down 0.3%-0.5% against the rate a month ago. This development shows that the credit demand of the economy is falling considerably.

Economic stimulus

Some countries directly hit by the Covid-19 have implemented a stimulus policy to avoid a fall in economic growth.

China has pumped more than US$240 billion into the economy through the banking system to create liquidity. Banks have been told to maintain loans for small enterprises, encourage medium- and long-term lending, shorten the time of credit assessment and disburse loans within two days, reduce lending rates and exempt interest rates for overdue loans.

Thailand on February 4 reduced the policy rate from 1.25% to 1%, relaxed debt repayment terms, and extended the personal income tax payment from March to June.

The Philippines has cut the interest rate by 0.25% to 3.75% and reduced the interest rate in the open market operations (OMO) and the overnight lending rate for credit institutions as of February 6.

Singapore and Malaysia are weighing to launch economic stimulus packages.

Nevertheless, these measures may not fit the reality in Vietnam, as inflation is an unfavorable factor for the monetary easing policy. The average inflation in 2020 will be around 3.96% and 4.86% as forecast by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, much higher than the 2019 inflation of 2.79%. The lesson of the monetary easing policy in 2009 through the US$1-billion lending rate support package which fueled inflation to nearly 19% in 2011 is still fresh. Therefore, employing the fiscal policy to support economic growth is an appropriate solution for Vietnam in the current situation.

The focus of the fiscal policy easing is to boost investment in infrastructure with funds from the State budget and/or funds guaranteed by the Government, which is termed as development investment or public investment in Vietnam.

Unfortunately, the rate of disbursement of these funds in recent years is only 60%-70% against the estimate. There are many reasons for this setback, but the most important one is the fear for responsibility before the Party Congress which is restricting the possibility of disbursement. As such, whether the country can achieve the economic targets for 2020 or not seems to hinge substantially on the handling of the “sluggishness” virus in many civil servants and officials as emphasized by the Prime Minster in a recent meeting.