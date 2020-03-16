The country’s smart approach to sustainable development

The Sustainable Development Symposium, with SCG as chair, led engagement of regional players Most recently, pioneering businesses like SCG, Dow Vietnam, and Unilever Vietnam have joined efforts with Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to launch the first public-private collaboration (PPC) model in building a circular economy in plastic waste management, heralding a fresh direction for the local business community. Economic development, in parallel with preserving natural resources and minimising harm to the environment, is, by essence, the core of circular economy. Under the “production-usage-recycling” format, the circular economy has consumed natural resources in a responsible way, simultaneously bolstering production efficiency. Via realising sweeping changes to production and value chains and consumption patterns, redesigning industrial systems, and ensuring effective waste management, the process has created many added values while enhancing sustainability of businesses towards the environment and society alike. A ceremony for collaboration towards a circular economy in plastic waste management was held last month In recent years, the linear economy employing the “take-make-dispose” model has left countless repercussions on the living environment. Vietnamese garbage is forecast to be doubled in the next 15 years. Meanwhile, the country’s waste recycling just fetches below one-tenth of total rubbish volume…. Read full this story

