Thanh Hoá reports no new cases of avian influenza

A farmer scatters lime powder to sterilise the poultry farm in an attempt to prevent the spread of the avian influenza A/H5N6. — VNA/VNS Photo THANH HOÁ — The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sub-Department of central Thanh Hoá Province said on Wednesday that the province was all clear from avian influenza A/H5N6. Đặng Văn Hiệp, head of the sub-department said Bỉm Sơn Town was the last locality of the province announcing it was free from the disease, making the whole province clear from the disease. Hiệp said although the epidemic has been controlled, localities should pay attention to follow the requirement on poultry re-stocking. Localities with sick or dead animals must notify veterinary agencies immediately for timely solutions. According to the provincial Department of Livestock and Veterinary, the avian influenza A/H5N6 appeared in 18 communes in 11 districts in the province since February 3. More than 7,200 poultry have been affected and nearly 55,000 have been culled. The provincial People’s Committee have directed the agricultural sector and local authorities to drastically implement measures to prevent and control the disease. The province has provided over 10 million doses of avian influenza vaccine. — VNS

