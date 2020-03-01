The ten best solutions were selected from over 200 startups, representing ten countries from across the world. Five out of the ten solutions are from Vietnam, namely the Graam, VVN, Appa, Vuihoc, and MultiGlass.

Agrobot team from Tanzania

They come from different fields of telecommunications, education, Internet of Things, and e-commerce. The rest are Agrobot (Tanzania), TiMobile (Timor Leste), Ipfication (Peru), Innova Solutions – Unifun (Mozambique) and LaundryKH (Cambodia).

The advisory committee of the final round are experts in the startup sector, including Shark Nguyen Manh Dung, Director of CyberAgent Venture Capital Fund in Vietnam and Thailand; Michael McCarthy, lecturer from the Harvard Extension School; and Gene Soo, Co-Founder and Director of StartupsHK. They have worked with the organizing panel to select the ten best solutions.

According to Viettel Telecom CEO Cao Anh Son, all of the startups have both pros and cons; however, they are useful in many essential fields of daily life. The advisory committee will support them to complete their solutions ahead of the final round in Cambodia and the VietChallenge competition in the U.S., he added.

The list of ten best solutions are as follows:

Translated by Trung Thanh