Techcombank, MBBank and VP Bank are top profitleaders

While Vietcombank leads state-owned banks in terms of profit, there are three candidates for the No 1 position among private banks.
Sixteen commercial banks have made public their 2019 finance reports so far. Four state-owned banks, or ‘the big four’, including Vietcombank, Agribank, VietinBank and BIDV, lead the banking system in profit.
The decision to spend big money at the time when Internet Banking and Mobile Banking were still unfamiliar conceptd in Vietnam, helped Techcombank compete with ‘the big four’, which had powerful financial capability.
Thanh Lich
With new barrier, real estate credit expected to flow more slowly
With Circular 22, which took effect on January 1, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has laid a new block to restrict capital flow to the property sector.
Bad debt increases, posing challenge for banking sector in 2020
Commercial banks’ finance reports show that bad debts have been increasing again. Bad debt will be one of big problems for banks this year.
