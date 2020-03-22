Take a Đà Lạt delicacy tour

By Thu Hiền The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Đà Lạt is a ‘city of flowers’, but it’s also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region. For me, every time I visit the Central Highland city, I always eat at Nhật Ly Restaurant in the city’s downtown, which offers a wide range of dishes made from simple local ingredients. Nhật Ly Restaurant seen from the outside. VNS Photo Thu Hiền The restaurant has been running for 25 years, and is the first stop recommended to both tourists and locals. On my last trip to the city a few months ago, my friend and I had a dinner there, which consisted of gân nai hấp (steamed deer’s tendon), lươn rán (fried eel) and canh atiso hầm chân giò (pork shank stewed with artichoke flower), which are among the most popular delicacies at the restaurant. The restaurant is a popular eating spot for both locals and tourists. VNS Photo Thu Hiền All were served hot with steamed rice and some cà pháo (pickled aubergine). After a long day trekking up Lang Biang Mountain, our legs were tired, so… Read full this story

