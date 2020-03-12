Music Taiwanese DJ Yoshi Nori to perform at The Observatory The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 12, 2020,11:04 (GMT+7) Taiwanese DJ Yoshi Nori to perform at The ObservatoryThe Saigon Times Daily Taiwanese DJ Yoshi Nori will perform at The Observatory on March 13 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF YOSHI NORI HCMC – Taiwan-based, Chicago-trained DJ and dance floor performer Yoshi Nori will perform at The Observatory on March 13 to celebrate the launch of his new label “JIN”. A key figure of Taiwan’s underground movement for years, Nori has played a major role in shaping Taiwan into a pivotal node of Asian electronic music. As a DJ, Nori has been a consistent feature at the finest clubs, festivals and parties in the region, bringing a highly-refined and masterfully blended approach to disco, house, dubby, and deep techno. He will be joined by a group of resident artists including Swiss-Vietnamese DJ Hibiya Line, founder of The Observatory, Ume, a Japanese DJ currently based in HCMC, and Vynniba, a female DJ who loves to explore uncharted territories and drive the crowd to unexpected places. The show will begin at 9 p.m. at 85 Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, District 1. Tickets cost VND150,000 per person. Share with… Read full this story

