Taiwan official invites U.S. reporters expelled by China

The Saigon Times

Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,16:54 (GMT+7)

Taiwan official invites U.S. reporters expelled by China

Taiwan's Foreign Affairs leader Joseph Wu speaks during an interview in Taipei, Taiwan November 6, 2019 – PHOTO: REUTERS

TAIPEI (REUTERS) – Taiwan's top Foreign Affairs leader Joseph Wu extended a personal invitation on Saturday for three major U.S. newspapers to station on the island their China-based journalists whose expulsion Beijing has announced.

China said on March 18 it was revoking the press accreditations of all American journalists in the China bureaus of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, which were due to expire at the end of 2020.

Beijing also said those affected would not be allowed to work as journalists in the Chinese-run city of Hong Kong. In the past, foreign journalists kicked out of, or barred from, mainland China were allowed to work in Hong Kong.

"As @nytimes, @WSJ & @washingtonpost face intensifying hostility in China, I'd like to welcome you to be stationed in Taiwan," Wu wrote on Twitter. "Yes! You'll find people here greeting you with open arms & lots of genuine smiles."

Taiwan is home to…

