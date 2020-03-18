Nation Taiwan closes borders to Vietnamese workers to rein in coronavirus The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,18:57 (GMT+7) Taiwan closes borders to Vietnamese workers to rein in coronavirusThe Saigon Times Daily Vietnamese workers wait in line to travel aboard – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Taiwan will bar the entry of foreigners, including Vietnamese workers, from midnight on Wednesday as part of its coronavirus infection prevention measures after a sudden surge in cases linked to people arriving in the island from abroad. Vietnam’s Overseas Labor Management Department, under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, cited the Management Board for Vietnamese Workers in Taiwan as saying that the territory had imposed a new measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Taiwanese labor authority noted that starting Thursday, guest-workers in Taiwan who wish to travel abroad will no longer be issued a re-entry permit by the central immigration agency. The ban will be lifted once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. Guest-workers who are currently overseas and have re-entry permits will be allowed to return, but they will have to serve out a home quarantine period of 14 days if they are coming from a country that is under a Level 3 travel… Read full this story

