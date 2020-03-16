More than 500 doctors and health professionals attended a symposium on management of diabetes type 2 in HCM City last week. — Photo the HCM City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association HCM CITY — Health scientists and doctors exchanged new approaches in the application of SGLT2 inhibitors in management of diabetes type 2 at an online symposium held by the HCM City Diabetes and Endocrinology Association and AstraZeneca last week in HCM City. SGLT2 inhibitor is a class of medications that inhibit the reabsorption of glucose in the kidneys and therefore lower blood sugar. SGLT2 inhibitors are used in the treatment of type II diabetes mellitus. The symposium focused discussion on DECLARE clinical study, which clearly reduced proteinuria progression on diabetes type 2 through medicine with SGLT2i class. The new approach can help their kidneys revert to a healthy stage early. “DECLARE has shown a specific effect in reducing renal complications in diabetic patients, including patients with or without atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The early screening of kidney diseases will help early intervention and effective management of diabetes patients around the world – including Việt Nam, thereby helping to improve kidney and cardiovascular prognosis for the patient,” said Dr. David Cherney from Toronto University, Canada…. Read full this story

Symposium introduces new approach in diabetes type 2 management have 342 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.