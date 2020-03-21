Strategies for efficient working capital implementation

Ross Macallister, managing partner and head of Consulting Services at KPMG Even during buoyant times, having control is one of the biggest issues in managing cash faced by businesses here in Vietnam, so now it is even more imperative that businesses place additional emphasis on cash and working capital management – a practice that is vital when the economic horizon darkens. Working capital management is more than just a matter of squeezing out cash. Working capital must be optimised across the organisation, not just minimised. Too much inventory traps cash, but too little inventory can hamper the response to customer orders. Inventory levels and revenues may or may not move up and down in concert. A 30 per cent revenue growth might require a 50 per cent increase in inventory, or vice versa. More important for working capital management is a holistic strategy that aligns itself with the specific business model and objectives of the company. A manufacturer in Vietnam serving markets in Europe will always have a certain level of inventory on the water, a fact that needs to be reflected in its working capital strategy. A manufacturer preparing to enter Southeast Asia might want additional cash to finance… Read full this story

