The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. SSI Asset Management Co Ltd will debut its new ETF certificate on Wednesday. – Photo baodautu.vn SSI Asset Management Co Ltd’s fund certificate SSIAM VNFIN LEAD will debut on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on Wednesday with ticket code FUESSVFL. The fund certificate is being issued by the firm’s exchange-traded fund ETF SSIAM VNFIN LEAD to simulate the movement of HoSE’s Vietnam Leading Financial Index (VNFIN LEAD). SSI Asset Management Co (SSIAM) launched its ETF in December 2019 after HoSE introduced VNFIN LEAD and two other new indices in mid-November 2019. VNFIN LEAD will track financial-banking stocks, which account for 27-30 per cent of the total market capitalisation. The birth of the fund is expected to give more options to foreign investors, who are keen on investing in Vietnamese financial firms. According to the ETF’s CEO Nguyen Minh Hanh, the Vietnamese stock market has been a bear market since the end of January as worries about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy make it harder to raise funding. But all difficulties would be short-lived as ETFs were the main channel that lured foreign capital, he said. Hanh also said SSIAM will… Read full this story

SSIAM to debut new fund certificate this week have 314 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.