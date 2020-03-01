VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Splendid natural spot in Vietnam’s southernmost region

Splendid natural spot in Vietnam’s southernmost region

by english.thesaigontimes.vn

Around the Country
Splendid natural spot in Vietnam’s southernmost region
By Le Hoang Vu
Sunday,  Mar 1, 2020,15:38 (GMT+7)

Splendid natural spot in Vietnam’s southernmost region

By Le Hoang Vu

The forest is crisscrossed by numerous canals – PHOTOS: LE HOANG VU

The magnificent Tra Su Cajuput Forest covering 845 hectares in Tinh Bien District, An Giang Province, is home to a huge variety of fauna and flora. The flooding season, around November and December, is best time of the year to visit the forest.

Aside from abundant natural resources, unique cultural elements could be found there. Local Khmer ethnic and Kinh communities live in the environs whose livelihood depends on traditional crafts such as brocade and Khmer silk weaving, sugar-making from palmyra, honeybee collection, and cajuput oil extraction.

Travelers on board a boat which takes them on a route of the forest
Tourists taking photos of artificial nests of doves
This wooden bridge inside the forest helps visitors admire and take photos
White cajuput flowers
A bird standing on a tree
Honey bee hives in Tra Su
Rau don (Diplazium esculentum) is a popular local specialty

Share with your friends:         