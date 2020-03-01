Splendid natural spot in Vietnam’s southernmost region

By Le Hoang Vu

The forest is crisscrossed by numerous canals – PHOTOS: LE HOANG VU

The magnificent Tra Su Cajuput Forest covering 845 hectares in Tinh Bien District, An Giang Province, is home to a huge variety of fauna and flora. The flooding season, around November and December, is best time of the year to visit the forest.

Aside from abundant natural resources, unique cultural elements could be found there. Local Khmer ethnic and Kinh communities live in the environs whose livelihood depends on traditional crafts such as brocade and Khmer silk weaving, sugar-making from palmyra, honeybee collection, and cajuput oil extraction.

Travelers on board a boat which takes them on a route of the forest

Tourists taking photos of artificial nests of doves

This wooden bridge inside the forest helps visitors admire and take photos

White cajuput flowers

A bird standing on a tree

Honey bee hives in Tra Su