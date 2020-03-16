Europe News Spain plans extension of coronavirus state of emergency, mulls border shutdown The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,18:03 (GMT+7) Spain plans extension of coronavirus state of emergency, mulls border shutdownThe Saigon Times Daily Commuters stand in a subway car at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 16, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS MADRID (REUTERS) – Spanish ministers said on Monday that a state of emergency over the coronavirus which has shut down much of the country will have to be extended beyond an initial 15-day period, and the government was also considering closing borders. “Obviously we will have to extend this situation…in 15 days I do not think that we will be in a position to win this battle,” Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told RNE radio. Spain is suffering Europe’s second-worst outbreak after Italy. Its 47 million people have been under partial lockdown since Saturday night as the country tries to stem the coronavirus outbreak. People are only allowed to leave their home to go to work, to the pharmacy or a hospital. The government has taken… Read full this story
