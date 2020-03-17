Stock Market Southern stock market remains bearish The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,18:54 (GMT+7) Southern stock market remains bearishThe Saigon Times Daily Two investors look at the electronic stock price quotation board.The VN-Index tumbled over 10% over the past four sessions – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The rebound of many bluechip stocks, backed by improved demand, helped VN-Index on the southern bourse advance during early hours, but investor hesitation later arrested the rise and sent the main index down today, March 17. With 221 winners and 154 losers, the index lost 2.08 points, or 0.2% against Monday to close at 745.78. Trading volume fell 2% at some 287 million shares while trading value slid 4% at over VND4 trillion. Block deals contributed over VND1.2 trillion to the total value, with nearly 85 million shares changing hands. The benchmark index has encountered strong headwinds caused by Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It tumbled over 10% over the past four sessions and plunged over 22% in the year to date. Aside from the investor hesitation, the poor performance of stocks in the Vingroup family dragged the index down. Retailer VRE decreased as much as 6.8% to its floor price at VND22,100,… Read full this story

