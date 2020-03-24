Nation Son of deceased banker accused of being father’s key accomplice The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,18:56 (GMT+7) Son of deceased banker accused of being father’s key accompliceThe Saigon Times Tran Duy Tung, then-chairman of Binh Ha Breeding JSC (L, 1), and Tran Bac Ha, then-chairman of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (R, 1), pose for a photo – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Tran Duy Tung, the 35-year-old son of Tran Bac Ha, deceased chairman of State-run Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), has been accused of being the second mastermind in a case that saw the bank suffer losses of over VND1.5 trillion. The Investigative Police Agency with the Ministry of Public Security made a proposal to indict the wantedTung, former chairman of An Phu Group JSC, in the south-central province of Binh Dinh, and 11 others who were former senior officials at BIDV. The accused include Tran Luc Lang, 53, and Doan Anh Sang, 59, both former BIDV deputy general directors; Kieu Dinh Hoa, former director at BIDV Ha Tinh in northern Vietnam; and Le Thi Van Anh, former head of the corporate client division. They are accused of having violated regulations on banking operations;… Read full this story

Son of deceased banker accused of being father’s key accomplice have 421 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.