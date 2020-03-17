Some new COVID-19 patients initially test negative

They include a Vietnamese at the general hospital of the Northern province of Ninh Binh whose first test was conducted on March 14. He now shows no symptoms of the disease like cough and fever. Photo for illustration Initial testing results of two foreigners at Da Nang Hospital in the Central city of Da Nang and a British woman at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No.2 in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh were also negative. Currently, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases are providing treatment for 15 COVID-19 patients, most of whom are now in stable health conditions while the conditions of two others, a 69-year-old British citizen and a 64-year-old Vietnamese, are worsening. Vietnam has confirmed 57 COVID-19 cases so far, 16 of whom were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery. Source: VNA
