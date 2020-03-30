Social enterprises on the rise in Việt Nam’s start-up culture

Đặng Hồng Thái (left) presented the model of Ybox to Caitlin Wiesen, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of CSIP Khoa Thư HÀ NỘI — Any time Lê Thanh Tùng feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn. “The website offers a well curated collection of job opportunities and scholarships for Vietnamese youth,” said the 24-year-old alumnus of Hà Nội’s prestigious Foreign Trade University (FTU). Tùng has used Ybox since 2015 after noticing his friends searching for extracurricular activities on the website. “I have successfully applied for two positions, one at a renowned economic research institute and the other at an international organistion, thanks to Ybox,” said Tùng. Since its debut in 2013, Ybox has developed from a Facebook fanpage sharing opportunities for university students to a website offering wide ranges of jobs, scholarships, competitions and application tips. It has approached more than 12 million young Vietnamese people and helped to provide occupational orientations for some 500,000 users per months. “Rich content and a friendly interface are the most significant features of Ybox,” said Minh Hằng, a user since 2015. “We can even create online CVs and write our own articles on… Read full this story

