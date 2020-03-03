Sixth PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards opens call for nominations

Jules Kay, director of Asia Property Awards under PropertyGuru

The GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s largest conference place, will host the country’s leading annual real estate gala event, which is set to be held on Friday, August 7. The general public is encouraged to submit their nominations through June 5 online here.

Nearly 50 accolades are at stake at the 2020 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, including honours for the country’s Best Developer, Best Boutique Developer, Best Sustainable Developer, Best Breakthrough Developer, Best Lifestyle Developer, Best Commercial Developer, Best Hospitality Developer, Best Industrial Developer, and Best Mixed-use Developer.

There will be development awards for outstanding new properties in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, and Halong Bay, as well as Best Green Development, various design, and some special awards for CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and for Building Communities.

Nominations are expected to cover breakthroughs in development and design as well as achievements in niche property segments for which one of Southeast Asia’s most active real estate markets is increasingly known.

An independent panel of experts will deliberate on these nominations, led by returning awards chairperson Thien Duong, managing director at Transform Architecture.

Following a hugely successful gala event at the InterContinental Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City last year, the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards’ move to the GEM Centre in 2020 is notable, since the event is expected to host the largest number of guests ever for the prestigious competition, as it continues to influence the local property market by elevating the standard of quality.

The Sixth PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards itself is expected to draw in more than 600 guests, including top brass from development firms and execs in property consultancy, construction, marketing, proptech, law, finance, architecture, and design.

The developers receiving PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards in 2019

Key dates for the 2020 edition are:

February 4, 2020 – Nominations and Entries Open;

June 5, 2020 – Nominations Close;

June 12, 2020 – Entries Close;

June 22-July 3, 2020 – Site Inspections;

July 7 or 8, 2020 – Final Judging;

August 7, 2020 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;

November 20, 2020 – Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand.

The PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards began in 2015 with 400 developers, VIPs and real estate professionals from all over Vietnam converging in Ho Chi Minh City to watch the nation’s top developers and best developments vie for 21 accolades.

The 2019 edition of the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards presented 62 trophies and 39 Highly Commended citations to the country’s outstanding companies and properties. These included five new Developer awards that recognised the country’s niche property segments. Gamuda Land Vietnam’s chairman Cheong Ho Kuan was also honoured as the 2019 Vietnam Real Estate Personality of the Year.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of two-time Best Developer (Vietnam) winner CapitaLand Vietnam, Chen Lian Pang, was honoured at the regional grand final following his win as Vietnam Real Estate Personality of the Year in 2016. The 30-year property development and construction veteran received the 2019 PropertyGuru Icon Award at the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in November, in Bangkok, Thailand. Vietnam hauled four regional trophies at the 2019 Grand Final, including Best Office Development (Asia) for CapitaLand Vietnam’s grade-A commercial project Capital Place.

The 2020 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards is supported by the industry’s leading brands, including returning platinum sponsor Kohler; official portal partner Batdongsan.com.vn; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; media partner Vietnam News; official PR partner T&H Communications; official airline partner Thai Airways; and official supervisor BDO, one of the world’s largest auditing and accounting firms.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.