Sixteen authors win poster design contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship

Among them three won second prize and another three posters won third prize while the remaining ten participants bagged consolation prizes. Besides, organizers also presented a group prize to a unit in recognition of their active participation. The official logo of Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship Year Launched in January, the contest attracted the participation of hundreds of contestants with works highlighting the theme of Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship Year, popularizing Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, safe, and friendly country and underlining socio-economic achievements of the country in carrying out open foreign policy and intensive and comprehensive integration. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism tasked the Department of Grassroots Culture to copy posters from the contest to DVDs and send them to units to serve their information dissemination. The step is expected to raise public awareness of ASEAN and Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship Year and promote the beautiful values of the Vietnamese people. Source: PANO/hanoimoi Translated by Tran Hoai

