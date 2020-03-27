Nation Six more Covid-19 patients recover, three to be released from hospital The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,12:53 (GMT+7) Six more Covid-19 patients recover, three to be released from hospitalThe Saigon Times A health care worker checks the body temperature of a quarantined man at Viet Tiep Friendship Hospital. Six more Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have recovered – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Among the 37 patients that tested negative for the new coronavirus in Vietnam, six have recovered and three are expected to be discharged from hospital today, March 27. Three of those who recovered, tagged as the 45th, 53rd and 66th cases, tested negative for the flu-like virus four times and will be transferred to other medical centers for further quarantine. Besides this, three other coronavirus patients at Danang Hospital have been declared free of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Their test results came back negative three times consecutively and they will be discharged today, Nguyen Thanh Trung, deputy director of the hospital, confirmed on Thursday evening. Two of them are British nationals and one is a local woman, also known as the 22nd, 23rd and 35th cases. Earlier, the two Britons travelled from Hanoi to the central city… Read full this story

