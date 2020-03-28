A picture of Bạch Mai hospital in Hà Nội. Two out of six new cases confirmed today are staff of the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A Danish tourist who travelled across Việt Nam unaware she was carrying the COVID-19 virus is among the latest positive cases announced by the Ministry of Health of Saturday. The total number of infected patients in the country is now 169. The 22-year-old and her male friend visited Hà Nội, Hà Giang, Huế, and Hội An after arriving in the country 20 days ago. Details released also reveal two members of staff at Bạch Mai Hospital in the capital have also tested positive for SARS-COV-2. It is understood they may have contracted the disease from a source outside the hospital and as a result, medical officials have asked anyone who came to the hospital within the past two weeks to self-isolate. The MoH said in their statement the 164th patient is a 23-year-old male, from Rạch Giá, Kiên Giang. The patient is a student in the UK, who returned to Việt Nam on March 23 on flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines (seat 22K) and was quarantined at Vân Đồn airport in Quảng… Read full this story

Six more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 169 have 377 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.