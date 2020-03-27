Siemens offers free access to AM Network

Designers, engineers and service providers with 3D printers can offer expertise through the AM Network. Photo courtesy of Siemens HÀ NỘI — In response to the ongoing global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Siemens is making its Additive Manufacturing (AM) Network along with its 3D printers, available to the global medical community to speed up design and production of medical components. The AM Network connects users, designers and 3D-print service providers to enable faster and less complicated production of spare parts for machines like ventilators. The Siemens AM network is available globally and covers the entire value chain – from upload and simulation to checking the design up to the printing process and associated services. Starting from today, doctors, hospitals and organisations in need of medical devices as well as designers and service providers with medically certified printing capacities can register for free access to the Siemens AM Network, the company said in a statement. “Having worked on Additive Manufacturing for years, we offer AM solutions along the entire value chain and can print 3D parts quickly according to acute demands. To help fight COVID-19, we have opened our AM Network for hospitals and other health institutions… Read full this story

