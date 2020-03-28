Siemens helps speed up design and production of medical components in COVID-19 times

The Siemens AM Network connects users, designers and 3D-print service providers to enable the faster production of spare parts for machines The AM Network connects users, designers and 3D-print service providers to enable faster and less complicated production of spare parts for machines like ventilators. The Siemens AM network is available globally and covers the entire value chain – from upload and simulation to checking the design up to the printing process and associated services. Starting today, doctors, hospitals, and organisations in need of medical devices, as well as designers and service providers with medically-certified printing capacities can register for free access to the Siemens AM Network. “Having worked on Additive Manufacturing for years, we offer AM solutions along the entire value chain and can print 3D parts quickly according to acute demands,” said Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Siemens Digital Industries. The Siemens AM network is available globally and covers the entire value chain. “To help fight COVID-19, we have opened our AM Network for hospitals and other health institutions needing spare medical parts to efficiently manage their design and printing requests,” he added. Siemens’ designers and engineers are a part of the AM… Read full this story

