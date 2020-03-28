Siemens Healthineers introduces MAGNETOM Lumina with BioMatrix tech

The launching ceremony of MAGNETOM Lumina with BioMatrix technology in Danang The MAGNETOM Lumina with its innovative BioMatrix technology significantly improves productivity while ensuring consistent quality. The system has a wide, 70cm bore and GO technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which accelerates the entire MRI workflow. For example, a whole spine exam can be performed up to 20 per cent faster compared to a conventional system. The BioMatrix Tuners – a new intelligent coil technology – automatically adjust scan parameters to adapt to challenging patient anatomies, using CoilShim and SliceAdjust technologies for reproducible high-quality imaging. Patients are positioned automatically and with just one click – thanks to AI and the integrated touchscreen user interface. To further facilitate workflow efficiency, the system features an optional dockable table. Additionally, new Turbo Suite acceleration packages can further reduce scan time on routine examinations of various parts of the body by up to 50 per cent. Experts from Siemens Healthineers introduce MAGNETOM Lumina to the conference participants The MAGNETOM Lumina will also offer the optional Innovision in-bore infotainment system, which is designed to move with the scanner table to not only create the illusion of an enlarged bore, but also to provide a… Read full this story

