Shrimp segment above water

Industry leaders are encouraging enterprises to diversify their products to match the demand of consumers. Photo: Le Toan Vietnam’s total seafood export value fell by 17.7 per cent on-year to $912 million in the first two months of 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. The pandemic has greatly affected China, one of Vietnam’s main markets, and caused a strong reduction in seafood exports. However, despite general difficulties in the sector, there is optimism about the future of exported shrimp. According to statistics released by Sao Ta Foods JSC (FMC), in February, 937 tonnes of processed shrimp were exported, with a revenue of $10.7 million. These figures are 187 tonnes and $8.3 million lower than during the same period of last year. Ho Quoc Luc, chairman of FMC’s Board of Directors, said, “The company has yet to face any difficulties in exporting products to traditional markets, namely the US, Japan, and Europe. No customers from these markets have raised concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 on their business. Even in South Korea, which makes up 5-6 per cent of the company’s exports, activity has been stable.” “FMC… Read full this story

