The accident happened on the morning of April 10 while the trawler was fishing approximately 88 nautical miles East and Southeast off Ly Son Island (Quang Ngai) and about 51 nautical miles Southwest off Tri Ton Island of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands (Da Nang).

Photo for illustration

The National Committee on Incident, Disaster Response and Search and Rescue required the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), the Steering Committee for Disaster Relief and Rescue Search in Binh Dinh province, and the Staff of the Border Guard Command to keep in touch with the boat and mobilize fishing boats nearby to take part in the rescue.

Meanwhile, the Naval Command informed its ships operating nearby and asked them to participate in the rescue mission.

At 11:00 a.m., the same day, two fishing trawlers approached and successfully fixed the problem of the troubled trawler.

In another case, at 10 a.m. on April 9, trawler HP 90358 TS sank because it was overflown when operating off Thanh Lan Island, Co To (Quang Ninh). The Quang Ninh provincial Border Guard Command sent a canoe with six troops on board to the scene for a rescue mission. At 1.30 p.m., the rescue team saved the six crew-members.

Also, at 12 a.m., the same day, trawler HP 4262 run by five crewmen, carrying 500 tons of cement, sank about 1.5 nautical miles Southwest off Tran Chau fishing port, Cat Hai (Hai Phong). A canoe with three border guards on board was sent to the scene. The rescue team eventually found and saved all the five crew-members.

Translated by Ha Phan – Dat Phan – Duc Phan