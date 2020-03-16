According to statistics released by the Vietnam Department of Aquatic Products Processing and Development, seafood exports during the two-month period suffered an annual fall of 15.9% to US$932 million. Furthermore, the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic has led to seafood exports to foreign markets decreasing sharply in comparison to the same period last year, of which several markets saw a plummet in export value, including China with drops of 43.48%, the Republic of Korea with a fall of 31.53%, the United States with a decrease of 26.34%, whilst those to Japan declined 28.16%. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reports the agricultural sector is poised to face a number of hurdles in the near future. Challenges include the impact of climate change that causes prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta region, along with the “yellow card” given by the European Commission to the country’s seafood exports, which has yet to be removed. Most notably, the complicated nature of developments surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic is anticipated to cause a large impact on the nation’s seafood exports, especially to China, the country’s main importer. The MARD says despite these challenges, the incentives of new-generation free trade… Read full this story

Seafood exports face additional hurdles due to COVID-19 have 299 words, post on english.vov.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.