SE9/10 trains get canceled today The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,09:25 (GMT+7) SE9/10 trains get canceled todayThe Saigon Times Passengers at a train station. SE9/10 trains between Hanoi and Saigon will stop operating from today, March 26 – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – SE9/10 trains between Hanoi and Saigon will stop operating from today, March 26, due to rising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company. Vietnamplus news site reported that this north-south service is expected to be suspended until April 28. With this service suspension, only the SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6 and SE7/8 north-south trains remain in operation. Passengers who are affected by the SE9/10 suspension can get a refund or exchange their tickets for other train services. As a result of the SE9/10 suspension, SE1 timetables at Hanoi, Phu Ly and Nam Dinh stations have been changed, and the SE1 train will stop to pick up passengers at Ninh Binh station. The train will depart from Hanoi at 10:15 p.m., Phu Ly at 11:15 p.m., Nam Dinh at 11:49 p.m. and Ninh Binh at 12:22 a.m. SE1 departures from Thanh Hoa station onward are unchanged and the arrival time at Saigon station is 5:45…

