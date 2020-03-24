SCIC raises US$14.5 million from State capital sale

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has auctioned 17.5 million shares it has in CIENCO5 for US$14.5 million at the Hà Nội Stock Exchange. – Photo hanoimoi.com.vn HÀ NỘI The State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) has earned VNĐ342 billion (US$14.5 million) for selling a part of its ownership at the Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No 5 (CIENCO5). SCIC offered to sell 17.56 million shares, equal to 40 per cent of CIENCO’s charter capital, at the starting price of VNĐ19,300 apiece at the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX). Two institutional investors signed up for the auction. The shares were sold to an institutional investor at VNĐ19,500 apiece on average. CIENCO 5, a State-owned firm in the transport sector, builds transport, irrigation and hydropower facilities; invests in urban and industrial areas; and gives consulting and designing services regarding transport, civil and industrial facilities. The company turned joint-stock on June 2, 2014. Prior to the auction, major shareholders, owing more than 5 per cent of the charter capital, were SCIC (40 per cent), Hải Phát Investment JSC (36.7 per cent), Hải Phát Thủ Đô Investment JSC (15.5 per cent). In 2018, CIENCO5 earned a total revenue of VNĐ312 billion and a total… Read full this story

