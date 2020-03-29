Samsung experts finish 14-day quarantine in Bac Ninh with no positive cases

Disinfecting Van Don airport (Source: VNA) Four medical workers and six policemen involved in the experts’ quarantine process and 53 staff members at the hotel where they were quarantined also tested negative for the coronavirus. After the experts on March 27 moved out to other accommodations, the hotel was disinfected before welcoming other experts of the Samsung Display. As schedule, 179 more experts of Samsung will travel to Vietnam to work on March 28. After receiving them at Quang Ninh province’s Van Don airport, Vietnam’s relevant agencies will update their personal information and travel history during the 14 days before their arrival, and check the SARS-CoV-2 test document given by the Kangbuk Samsung Hospital. The experts will then be taken to the hotel in Bac Ninh’s Yen Phong district for concentrated quarantine. As of March 28 morning, Vietnam recorded 169 confirmed infections and no fatality. VNA

