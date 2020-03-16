Samsung engineers to be put under close medical supervision

Samsung Display Việt Nam’s factory in the northern province of Bắc Ninh. — Photo courtesy of the company BẮC NINH — A plan to closely supervise 700 South Korean engineers sent to work at Samsung Display’s factory in Bắc Ninh had been set up, according to the director of the northern province’s health department Tô Thị Mai Hoa on Sunday. The plan was devised by the provincial health department in co-ordination with provincial police to control the COVID-19 pandemic, given the large number of positive cases reported in South Korea. The South Korean engineers will return to Bắc Ninh Province in three stages, at least 14 days apart. After arriving at Vân Đồn Airport in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, the engineers will fill in a medical declaration based on Vietnamese Government regulations. They will also be given medical examinations and protective clothing before being taken by sterilised vehicles to the J&C Hotel in Bắc Ninh’s Yên Phong District. The hotel was being used as a public quarantine zone, according to the provincial health department. After staying under quarantine at the hotel for four days, the engineers will be tested for the first time by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. Those test negative for the disease will be allowed to go the Samsung Display Việt… Read full this story

