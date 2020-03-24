Salinisation struggle tackled head-on

In 2016, communities in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion in more than 60 years. With water sources dried up or saline contaminated, many of the poorest families were forced to buy fresh water for their daily needs, at a price they could ill afford. Many had also taken out loans for rice seedlings and fertiliser, which they struggled to repay. To provide support to the most vulnerable families affected by the drought and saline intrusion, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam provided emergency relief co-financing by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and implemented through Oxfam and the Vietnam Red Cross. Once the most urgent needs were identified, 436 households in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre were provided with fresh water and water tanks, and other emergency relief. Additionally, with support from the Central Emergency Response Fund, the UNDP also worked with World Vision and the Vietnam Red Cross to provide support to a further 6,000 affected households in Ba Tri district in Ben Tre, and Ham Thuan Bac and Bac Binh districts in the south-central province of Binh Thuan. Photo: VNA Intensified backing In early 2020,… Read full this story
- Amy Klobuchar: My dad's struggle with alcoholism taught me a vital lesson
- 'I don't think I look that bad. I like my head!' Ricki Lake says she 'feels like she has been set free' by her decision to shave her head after a decades-long struggle with 'traumatizing' hair loss
- Students in the vanguard of democratic struggle
- Lupita Nyong'o turns heads in green Valentino dress as she wins best actress for Us at NY Film Critics Circle Awards
- Magician Criss Angel shares a heartbreaking video of himself shaving his son's head, after revealing the five-year-old's leukemia returned and he is undergoing chemo again
- Struggle to cram your holiday essentials into one case? Check out the high-flying stars whose baggage boasts... to hell with light packing!
- Vicky Pattison EXCLUSIVE: Star says fertility struggles were a 'huge factor' in joining WW... and freezing her eggs is still 'the best thing' for her after years of wild partying
- Chloe Ferry struggles contain her eye-popping assets in a tiny animal print bikini as she hits the beach during sun-soaked Thailand getaway
- Emmy Rossum gets pushed through the airport in a wheelchair as she leaves Australia to head home to LA with a leg injury
- Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Struggles With Fame At Early Age; Miley, Khloe & Others Support
Salinisation struggle tackled head-on have 408 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.