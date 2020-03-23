Environment Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta worsens The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 23, 2020,13:47 (GMT+7) Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta worsensThe Saigon Times A withered, arid paddy field. Saltwater intrusion is forecast to worsen in the Mekong Delta from now until March 25 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Saltwater intrusion is forecast to worsen in the Mekong Delta from now until March 25, according to the Directorate of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Water with average salt content of four grams per liter will reach 35-45 kilometers into the Cuu Long River’s estuary, three to five kilometers lower than the salinity level recorded between March 7 and 15. However, Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers are suffering severe saline intrusion, up to 15 kilometers higher than the levels seen in the period from March 7 to 15, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Saltwater is predicted to intrude 85-95 kilometers further into Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers, 35-40 kilometers into the Co Chien River and 45-50 kilometers into the Cai Lon River. The extreme salinity, coupled with the prolonged drought, may result in a shortage of fresh water in the delta. Facing the same fate, the south-central… Read full this story

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta worsens have 284 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.