Saigon Times and businesses present 60 hospital beds to HCMC Health Department By My Huyen Friday, Mar 20, 2020,17:57 (GMT+7) Saigon Times and businesses present 60 hospital beds to HCMC Health DepartmentBy My Huyen Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Saigon Times Group Pham Huu Chuong (L) poses for a group photo with donors and a HCMC Department of Health representative – PHOTOS: NGOC LINH HCMC – The Saigon Times Group and five businesses presented 60 hospital beds worth a combined VND160 million to the HCMC Department of Health today, March 20 to support the city's fight against the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The beds will be used at a quarantine center in Can Gio District. The presentation of these hospital beds came after the Saigon Times Group launched a program calling for businesses to lend a helping hand to the city to slow the spread of the virus shortly before the print edition The Saigon Times Daily went fully digital at english.thesaigontimes.vn on March 16. Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Saigon Times Group Pham Huu Chuong said the group is honored to serve as a bridge between donor businesses and the health care sector at this troubled time.

