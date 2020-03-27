Saigon Co.op supplies meals to HCM City’s quarantine areas

Saigon Co.op staff prepare food to provide to everyone in the COVID-19 quarantine zones in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) has co-operated with other companies to provide more than 30,000 meals per day for quarantine areas fighting COVID-19, three times higher than previous days. Saigon Co.op is a catering provider to quarantine areas under the assignment of the Steering Committee for prevention and control of COVID-19 epidemic in HCM City. Since the middle of March, Saigon Co.op provided 10,000 meals a day to the areas. It has cooperated with Tú Anh Industrial Meal Limited Company and HIRAKI Food Limited Company in Bình Tân District to ensure the supply of meals for the city’s COVID-19 quarantine areas when the number of people being quarantined has increased sharply since March 21, a representative of Saigon Co.op said. Thảo Nguyên Farm, Phú Lộc Co-operative and Smart Green Co., Ltd. provide fruits and vegetables for free. Food safety is also closely monitored. All Saigon Co.op’s staff with more than 1,000 working in the office are mobilised to take turn to prepare and transport food to the quarantine areas. — VNS

