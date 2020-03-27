Saigon Co.op increases food portions supply to COVID-19 quarantine zones (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – The Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) has coordinated with enterprises to provide over 30,000 food portions for quarantine areas amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, three times the previous figure. Since mid-March, the union has provided 10,000 portions daily for quarantine areas at the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, Can Gio and Nha Be districts, District 12, Go Gap district hospital, the HCM City University of Foreign Languages – Information Technology, and Binh Tan district’s preventive health centre. A representative of Saigon Co.op said it will work with more suppliers in order to ensure the best support for those in quarantine. The union is now cooperating with four firms, two of which provide free vegetables. Apart from increasing the number of portions, Saigon Co.op has also strictly abided by regulations on food safety./. VNA

