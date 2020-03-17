Safety assessment of Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban railway to be completed soon

A train of the Cát Linh-Hà Đông Urban Elevated Railway Project.— VNA/VNS Photo Việt Hùng HÀ NỘI — The Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban elevated railway, Hà Nội’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT). The representative said most of the project’s items were eligible to be reported to the State Council for Pre-Acceptance Test for Construction Works, except for official registration certificates for the trains. Earlier, the Vietnam Register (VR) had issued temporary registration certificates for the trains for running a trial operation for the whole system. The State quality control agency said the assessment of the trains’ quality commenced in September 2018 and the inspection has been completed. The official ones will be issued when the trial operation ends and if the system is deemed safe. The project was due to start a 20-day trial run on February 1 for inspection purposes. However, over 100 Chinese experts could not return to Việt Nam following China’s lockdown order to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in a delay to the trial. The representative said only four experts have been admitted to Việt… Read full this story

