Tapping rubber latex (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group (VRG) will invest in three more processing factories in the northern region as the rubber output is expected to increase in the coming time. Accordingly, in 2022, the Lai Chau Rubber Company II will pour capital into a SVR 10, SVR 20 latex processing line, with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes a year. Also during this period, the Dien Bien Rubber Company will invest in an RSS latex processing plant with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes a year. Meanwhile, in 2025, the Dau Tieng – Lao Cai Rubber Company will inject money into an SVR 10 and SVR 20 latex processing factory with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes a year, to serve companies in the northeastern region. Currently, in the northern mountainous region, VRG has the Chau Thuan – Son La Rubber Processing Plant, with an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes and the Lai Chau Rubber Processing Factory with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes a year. In 2023, work will start on the second phase of the Lai Chau Rubber Processing Factory with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes per year, bringing its total capacity to 9,000… Read full this story

Rubber Group plans to build three processing plants in northern region have 293 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at March 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.