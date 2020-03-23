Riot in Colombia prison over virus fears leaves 23 dead

Relatives of inmates, journalists and riot police gather outside La Modelo prison in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday as smoke rises from an overnight riot. — AFP/VNA Photo BOGOTA — Rioting that swept through a crowded prison overnight in the Colombian capital Bogota left 23 inmates dead on Sunday amid rising tensions over the spread of the coronavirus in the penitentiary system. Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said it was a “sad and painful day” as she confirmed the death toll at the capital’s La Modelo prison. Cabello described the violence as an attempted mass breakout, part of what she said was a coordinated plan with inmates who caused disturbances in 13 jails across the country. The minister rejected accusations by rights groups that the riots were sparked by unsanitary conditions inside a prison system that was woefully unprepared to face the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no health problem that would have caused the escape plan and these riots,” Cabello said. “Today, there is not a single infection, and no prisoners, nor administration or custodial officials, that have the coronavirus.” The violence occurred as the capital was on a weekend lockdown to test the readiness of its seven million population to cope with… Read full this story

