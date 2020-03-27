Rice cultivation must ensure domestic supply in spite of difficulties: agricultural ministry

Rice harvesting in Kiên Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hải Triều MEKONG DELTA — In spite of challenges brought by saline intrusion and COVID-19, rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta localities must ensure domestic supply and take opportunities for export, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Quốc Doanh on Friday. At an online conference to review the region’s rice growing in the winter-spring crop, the deputy minister highlighted the determination of the agricultural sector not to suffer from losses in the coming summer-autumn and autumn-winter crops. During the 2019-20 winter-spring rice season, the Mekong Delta harvested 11.3 million tonnes of rice in conditions of severe drought and saline intrusion. The positive outcome was achieved thanks to weather predictions by the agricultural ministry, which led to the order of early cultivation in October and November. The ministry also asked farmers to prioritise quality rice for export and types of rice which can be harvested in the short term. Thanks to the plans, farmers could harvest rice early, helping rescue more than 200,000 ha of rice from severe drought. Mai Anh Nhịn, vice chairman of People’s Committee of Kiên Giang Province, proposed the Government reconsider the suspension of rice exports due to COVID-19… Read full this story

