Restaurant delivers colourful Italian cuisine to your door

Fans of pasta and Italian cuisine now have an ideal place to indulge themselves. Pasta Danza offers a wide range of colourful homemade pasta. Some are served in soup like phở, believe it or not. Minh Thu sticks her chopsticks in. By Minh Thu Located on Phan Chu Trinh Street, central Ha Noi, Pasta Danza caught my attention as I am a big fan of Italian food and I often pass by that street. At first glance, the restaurant made a good impression with the architecture of a Western villa and its elegant, simple decoration. I chose a comfortable seat on the patio amid the brilliant sunlight. The spacious villa has many trees to bring greenery and keep separate areas private. The menu impressed me with its wide range of colourful pasta. I was so curious that I asked manager Nguyễn Lê Hoa how the different colours were made. COME BACK SOON: The beautiful setting inside Pasta Danza. VNS Photo Lê Hoa "With love and experience in making Italian pasta, we focus on discovering and creating to make a rich menu of pasta with fresh, perfect taste and suited for Vietnamese people's tastes," she said.

