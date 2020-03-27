International Rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task – Jamie Murray The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,16:12 (GMT+7) Rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task – Jamie MurrayThe Saigon Times General view during the semi-final match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova Alastair Grant – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Britain’s Jamie Murray says organisers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision regarding the June 29-July 12 grasscourt event will be made next week but organisers have already ruled out staging the tournament without spectators. Almost 489,000 people have been infected globally by the virus and over 22,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. “I don’t know how long they could push it back,” Murray, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, told BBC Scotland’s The Nine. “For them, optics don’t necessarily look great, I guess, if there’re sporting events all over the world getting cancelled and they’re trying to crack on with things.” The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, was completed before the coronavirus outbreak brought global sport to a standstill, including the suspension of ATP and… Read full this story

