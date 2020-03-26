Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends

Ngô Thị Ngọc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngô Thị Ngọc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks to Vietnamplus about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future. What are the current difficulties and challenges in managing, hiring and employing employees? Due to stalled business activities, recruitment has also been affected by the pandemic. As observed by Navigos Search, the three areas that have seen the most significant impacts are services, tourism and hotels, manufacturing, and commerce. In the field of tourism, restaurants, hotels have been closed and tours have been forced to cancel due to insufficient numbers of guests, festivals and events, cutting tourists from other countries. In this situation, small companies in the tourism industry, restaurants and hotels have had to place half or one-third of their temporary employees on leave. Some companies have to reduce personnel. Large companies are still sending employees to work. However, if the epidemic does not end soon, the revenue at big companies will be affected, leading to an inability to pay current salaries. Many businesses have had to cancel recruitment plans they set before the Tet holiday, or postpone new recruitment. As for manufacturing, China is known… Read full this story

