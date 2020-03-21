Recruitment in technology sector grows with digital transformation

Illustration photo. Robert Walters recently released the Salary Survey 2020 in Southeast Asia and China. — Photo coachtranvuthanh.com HÀ NỘI — A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Việt Nam posted growth last year. The technology sector continued to grow rapidly, while industrial enterprises continued to promote digital transformation. The manufacturing industry also showed a great demand for talents as many companies shifted production to Việt Nam. Robert Walters, a professional recruitment consulting firm, recently released the Salary Survey 2020 in Southeast Asia and China. The digital transformation is growing strongly in Việt Nam as companies begin to leverage technology and data to drive business. Changes in consumer behaviour continued to promote the use of smartphones. E-commerce as well as B2C (business-to-consumer) businesses have continually adjusted online and mobile strategies to remain competitive. This boosted the demand for talented developers, it said in the report. Apart from technology and the digital field, manufacturing also witnessed strong growth. This was partly due to global events such as the trade war between China and the US, as well as other countries’ belief in the country. This drove the demand for professionals across the value chain, from planning to… Read full this story

