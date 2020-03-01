Quỳnh wins stage 3, tops ranking at int’l tour

HÀ NỘI — Đinh Thị Như Quỳnh grabbed the yellow jersey of the Bình Dương International Women’s Cycling Tournament after the third stage on Sunday.
The Southeast Asian Games champion finished the 118km stage from Thống Nhất District to Bảo Lộc City in Lâm Đồng Province with a time of 3hr 37.21min.
Siblings Nguyễn Thị Thi and Nguyễn Thị Thật of Lộc Trời An Giang came second and third.
It was Quỳnh’s first win at the 10-stage event but was enough for the Biwase Bình Dương cyclist to top the overall rankings with a total time of 8:35.06.
Thi and Thật are following close behing.
Thật has retained the green jersey for the best sprinter with 51 points.
In the team rankings, Biwase Bình Dương are on top, followed by Lộc Trời An Giang and Thailand.
The fourth stage today is from Bảo Lộc to Đà Lạt City over 120km. — VNS
