Quarantine at Vietnam’s coronavirus epicenter to finish on Wednesday

The Saigon Times Daily

A health worker in Son Loi Commune in the northern province of Vinh Phuc disinfects cash before a payment is made at a checkpoint in the village – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A village of more than 10,000 people in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, some 40 kilometers northwest of Hanoi, will see the 20-day lockdown period lifted on Wednesday as risks of coronavirus infections in the area are now low.

Leaders of the province’s departments of health and information and communications confirmed the news, reported the Vietnam News Agency.

They stated that the local government is scheduled to make an official decision lifting the quarantine in Son Loi Commune of Binh Xuyen District on Tuesday evening.

At midnight on Wednesday, the commune will no longer be isolated after the mandatory 20-day quarantine period, which began on February 13.

The lockdown is the first mass quarantine outside of China since the outbreak of novel coronavirus emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The virus caused a flu-like disease called Covid-19.

Vietnam, which shares a porous border with China, has so far reported 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, including six from the commune, most of whom are among a group of eight workers of a Japanese company.

The company dispatched them to Wuhan for a two-and-a-half-month training course before they returned to Vietnam on January 17. Most were infected with the virus and later transmitted the disease to their family members and neighbors.

The country has not recorded any new cases since February 13.