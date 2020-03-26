Hunters use the ubiquitous wires such as brake cables for bicycles or motorbikes to create snares to catch animals. — Photo dantri.com.vn QUẢNG BÌNH — Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Lệ Thủy District’s Động Châu forest, said Trương Minh Quảng, head of Động Châu Protection Forest Management Board in Quảng Bình Province. According to Quảng, the forces collected 1,050 snares that hunters use to catch animals. Hunters use the ubiquitous wires such as brake cables for bicycles or motorbikes to create snares to catch wildlife. These snares are cheap and easy to make, he said. The forces have still patrolled regularly to detect illegal exploitation of forest resources. Recently, the rangers also detected 10 illegal logging cases with an amount of 12cu.m of timber. — VNS

Quảng Bình rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares have 211 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.