PVN’s lost revenue forecast at US$2.3 billion

A view of the Dung Quat Oil Refinery in the south-central coastal province of Quang Ngai. Its inventory is rising rapidly as its clients are delaying deliveries due to lower-than-expected consumption and limited storage capacity – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – State-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) is expected to lose over US$2.362 billion in revenue this year if the crude oil price falls by half to around US$30 per barrel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading officials to consider heavier reliance on oil imports.

Earlier this year, PVN expected a barrel of crude oil to average US$60 per barrel, which would bring the full-year revenue of the product to about US$4.67 billion.

If the crude oil price drops to US$30 per barrel, the State budget revenue would decline to US$806 million from the targeted US$1.6 billion, according to PVN.

The group said the reduction will have adverse effects on PVN and other relevant localities. For example, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau posted budget revenue of more than VND15 trillion (US$650 million) in the first two…

